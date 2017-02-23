A group effort saves 1000s of flying foxes

PITCHING IN: WIRES provides hydration to flying foxes during February's heatwave.

EXTREME heat from February 11-12 in the Northern Rivers caused another major crisis among local flying fox colonies.

About 2000 died in three locations in Casino and hundreds more at Kyogle.

The overwhelming majority of those lost were black flying foxes but some grey-headed flying foxes were among the casualties.

Ironically, a few little reds arrived in Casino on Saturday night, about three weeks later than normal, just in time for the intense heat event. Fortunately, little reds roost at lower levels in the trees and are more tolerant of the heat.

Richmond Valley Council and the Rural Fire Service joined Wires and Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers in a tremendous team effort to save the colonies.

Foliage was sprayed with water while wildlife volunteers rehydrated flying foxes on site, releasing them shortly thereafter. Thousands of flying foxes were saved.

Little reds have different migratory and reproduction patterns than the other two local megabat species - the grey-headed and the black. Little reds have their young in May and migrate to Queensland for the maternity season.

Normally they leave NSW in March. The greys usually stay here all year round while the blacks go to Queensland for the winter. Both have their young in October/November.

Contact Wires for rescues, advice or inquiries. The 24-hour hotline in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.