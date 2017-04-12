26°
A gift in the midst of a flood

11th Apr 2017 2:50 PM
Dr Airdre Grant
Dr Airdre Grant

WHEN the sirens went off in the middle of the night, we knew it had happened.

The river had breached the levee.

We had done all we could, lifted everything and now could only wait.

It was scary watching the slow, steady advance of the flood waters.

Social media was aflame and the mood changed from curiosity and even thinking it was a bit of a lark, to serious concern and alarm.

The rain kept coming.

When daylight came and the rain and waters eventually stopped, we looked out on the flooded town and houses, amazed and helpless.

But with the flood came a gift.

I didn't see it at first.

The town became silent.

On Girard's Hill those who could, emerged from their homes, and came out to look at water lapping in the street.

Neighbours talked to each other; everyone shared their story.

A kayak or two glided past.

This was a brief and beautiful time when the streets were quiet.

The neighbourhood was strong and connected.

But best of all, children ruled the streets.

They played on normally forbidden roads that were blessedly empty of cars.

They came out on their bikes and trikes, playing and riding all over and at the water's edge.

Their delight filled the street with the sound of their voices and laughter.

I hadn't realised how much noise cars make and how much they dominate the space.

I had long ago forgotten what it's like to live without the sound of cars and motorbikes and trucks.

Now the motor vehicles were gone and for one special moment, the hill belonged to the people and the children.

The community naturally and quickly reclaimed the roads. It was not very long, but it was very sweet.

Then the cars arrived with the flood tourists in big 4wds driving down to the water to look, gaze impassively out their car windows at the community beginning the ghastly and filthy job of clean-up.

I suppose it was curiosity that drew them to the flood water.

In their big cars they filled the roads, blocked the way, and made cumbersome three point turns when they found the roads were still impassable.

But just for a wee and precious moment the community, kids and the dogs ruled the streets.

Topics:  2017 flood lismore

