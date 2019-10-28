A fair go for taxi operators

AT THE RANK: Lismore Taxis director Gail Buckley and chairman/director Michael Kilpatrick give the thumbs up to Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's advocacy.

AT THE RANK: Lismore Taxis director Gail Buckley and chairman/director Michael Kilpatrick give the thumbs up to Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's advocacy. Contributed

LISMORE Taxis Co-operative board of directors last week wrote to thank me for my speech in State Parliament supporting their industry's campaign for a fairer compensation package for taxi owners.

I called on the Berejiklian-Barilaro Government to buy back taxi licences for a fair and just value and not to abandon these mainly small business operators with a paltry $20,000 assistance package.

21 taxi licence owners in my electorate had written to me detailing potential heavy financial losses they face following proposed reforms which will severely devalue their licences.

Like a lot of small business operators in our region, taxi drivers make wages; they do not make big money.

The best way to describe the taxi business is that it operates under managed competition.

We cannot then just say, 'Okay, it is going to be open slather and there is going to be competition with no rules or regulations' and abandon them and devalue their licences.

The Government will tell you that it did not walk away and it provided a $20,000 assistance package.

However, it went nowhere. In fact, we also heard that there were some terrible losses associated with the $20,000 package.

I have a few drivers who are in their 70s. They would like to retire but they cannot, because they are trapped. They are in debt.

They have devalued licences and little ability to sell their licences. It means they are missing out on their superannuation.”

I know that some taxi drivers in the Lismore district had bought licences - one for $320,000 and another for $220,000 - and they would be lucky to get $100,000 for them now.

The industry suggests that the NSW Government:

Buys back all New South Wales taxi licences for a fair and just value in line with pre-reform licences.

Leases the licences back to the industry for a price reflective of the market they have exclusive access to.

Maintains a rank and hail proposition that can reduce entry costs for taxi operators and allow taxi networks to develop competitive business models.

I urge the NSW Government to work with industry to ensure its long-term sustainability.