A dose of cycling news compensates for horrible lurgy

ON YOUR BIKE: There's plenty of cycling events coming up around the region.

A COUPLE of weeks ago I was struck down by a bug tougher than Cadel Evans on Cynthia Wilson Dr.

Not only has this kept me off my beloved Bianchi for far too long, it also meant I spent the time too ill to write last week's cycling column.

As my husband spanner man/cycling coach, the Kiltman, said, "You're too full of pestilence and disease to write anything.”

So I spent most of last week prone and suffering, watching taped stages of the TdF.

And yes, I know champion riders Rebecca Wiasak, Anna Meares and Richie Porte would have simply taken another cough drop and soldiered on.

So I crave your forgiveness but this week here's a double dose of cycling news.

If your club or riding group has an event coming up, please send high-res photos and details to alison.paterson@ northernstar.com.au or phone 6620 0414.

Dash for Cash

The Ballina Bicycle Club is holding its inaugural BBC Dash for Cash.

On Sunday, August 26, they will present a $1000 cash prize to the fastest rider over 112km, which equates to 15 laps of the BBC Macadamia Castle Course at Knockrow.

While there's no cash prizes for runners-up, there will also be merchandise and spot prizes presented on the day.

Entry is open to all categories from under-17 up and is capped at 100.

Sign-on is from 6.30am, racing starts at 7am and thank heavens the Macadamia Castle cafe willbe serving those much-needed caffeine shots from 6.30am.

For those who won't be riding, it's a marvellous chance to see some of the best and most competitive cyclists in the region take to the course.

So if you are suffering from TdF withdrawal and want to see some great cycling ahead of the Vuelta a Espana, which starts the night before, I suggest you rock along and support the Northern Rivers' newest cycling club.

More information at www.facebook.com/ ballinabicycleclub.

NRDW round three

For those who prefer their cycling off-road, the Northern Rivers Dirty Wheels Mountain Bike Club will be hosting the third round of the New Italy MTB Forest XC race series on September 23.

NRDW secretary Sheryn Da-Re said members were counting down the days to the event.

"This race is a different style of racing, it will be an endurance style with timed stages,” she said.

"At this stage it looks like everyone will have to do a full 30km lap of the course interposed with timed segments.”

Da-Re said this meant the event would be a thrilling contest with lots of tactical riding.

"The person who wins will not necessarily be the person who crosses the line first,” she said.

"There will be several timed stages but we don't know where these will be, so the race will appeal to riders who are technically experienced as well as proficient on the cross-country segments.”

She said anyone interested in mountain biking was welcome to come along and see some great racing.

More information at www.facebook.com/ NthRiversDirtyWheels.

Captain Rous

Dirt Dash

If you prefer a more gentlemountain-bike event,then join the Richmond River Riders on August 26.

Between 2-4pm the Captain Rouse Dirt Dash will take place at the recently completed trail in Goonellabah.

The family-friendly club said everyone, no matter their level of riding, was invited for a fun afternoon and some friendly competition.

This social event will be made up of timed single laps.

Bring your bike for a great afternoon of riding at an affordable event, being just $2 for members and $5 for non-members.

More information at www.facebook.com/RichmondRiverRiders.