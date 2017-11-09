A diva degustation: Trash and Trevor for Tropical Fruits

TREVOR Ashley is not just a drag queen, the gender illusionist is one of the best vocal performers in Australian cabaret and an accomplished writer, director and actor.

Ashley's shows are lavish and loud, brazen and bold.

Trash and Trevor is the show the singer is bringing to kick off Tropical Fruits 2017.

The performance is a diva degustation: expect Cher and Tina Turner, Liza Minnelli and, of course, Shirley Bassey.

WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE

The 100-minute show is an adults-only performance with a 20-minute interval.

After a successful show at the Brunswick Picture House's Cheeky Cabaret earlier this year, Ashley is ready to come back to the Northern Rivers with a full solo show, accompanied by his live band.

Ashley recently starred as Thenardier in Cameron Mackintosh's Les Miserables for which he received a Helpmann Award nomination.

Previously, Trevor played the leading role of Edna Turnblad in David Atkins' Hairspray (earning him a Sydney Theatre Award nomination), and was also an original cast member of Priscilla Queen of the Desert - the Musical, creating the role of Miss Understanding.

But it is in his own shows that he truly shines: Fat Swan (a spoof to Black Swan that earned him a Helpmann nomination), Little Orphan Trashley (a comedic take on Annie), Diamonds Are For Trevor (a show on Shirley Bassey's hits and yet another Helpmann nominee), I'm Every Woman (Sydney Theatre Award - Best Cabaret, based on the music of Whitney Houston), and Liza (on an E), a show about Liza Minnelli which has taken him around Australia and the world, culminating with a season in London's West End.

In July 2015, Trevor made his directorial debut to sold out audiences and critical acclaim with the Australian Premiere of Heathers: The Musical (Sydney Theatre Award nominee - Best Direction of a Musical) at the Sydney Opera House.

Trevor recently sold out Sydney Opera House performances of his show Liza's Back! (Is Broken), and premiered Twins in Melbourne with Rhonda Burchmore.