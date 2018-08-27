Menu
Speaker of The House of Representatives - Kevin Hogan MP
A day is a long time in politics for this government

by Sophie Moeller
24th Aug 2018 11:22 AM

THEY say a week is a long time in politics. With our government it's a day.

Kevin says he is standing firm and will go from the speaker's chair to the cross bench if Malcolm Turnbull's party rivals get the numbers to cause a change of leader.

And, he is going it alone.

What does this mean for us on The Northern Rivers? Could Mr Hogan's decision trigger an early election?

This is some of what he said this morning.

"...Today's leadership spill will see us have the seventh prime minister in 10 years," he said.

"...There is nothing which can change my mind, I am still exactly where I said I was yesterday."

"...(But) this is not about personalities, it's about me making a stand."

"...At this stage I am the only person doing this (move to the crossbench)," he said.

Mr Hogan denied his defection to the crossbench would affect he ability to back the voters in his electorate or cause any economic negatives to the country.

"We still have a good economic story to tell in our region and in Australia with employment and investment," he aid.

"But we have to look at our current political environment with our turnover of leaders and as one person in a 150 person chamber, I feel it's my role to to sit on the crossbench, because what happening at the moment is not okay."

