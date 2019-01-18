A day in the life of the 'usual stuff' with friends

WE THREE sat on the veranda watching the late afternoon light fall across Lismore. The birds were wheeling and chattering on their way home as a liquid golden light fell across the town.

These were old friends and there were stories to hear and stories to tell.

One described the death of her partner. The painfully slow journey between diagnosis and eventual death, the guilt of feeling relief when it finally happened, the washing of the body, the funeral, the family and the touchy conversations about the estate, the coming to terms with loss.

We listened quietly as she described playing his favourite music of AC/DC and laughing and dancing in the day after the death and at the funeral and then being suddenly contrite - should we not be doing this? Shouldn't we be all quiet and sombre?

It's complicated when people die, even if you know it's coming, have everything in order and think you are prepared. But it can be a great relief when a long decline is finally over. Loss and sorrow can be tempered by the knowledge that suffering, for everyone, the ones watching as well as the one experiencing it, has finally stopped. Sure it is a complicated business. We muddle through somehow.

The conversation paused as we each reflected on our own sadnesses and sorrows. We saluted the fact that we still had our friendship somehow, through all the births, deaths, miscarriages, betrayals, illnesses, arguments, distance and divorces (just the usual stuff that life throws up). We lamented the fact that our children didn't want our good advice but seemed hell bent on making their own path and their own mistakes, the fools.

Then we shook ourselves, changed the subject, put on music, began to laugh and prepared to eat an excellent meal. Ah friendship, you vital and fickle beast. I have lost and gained friends, found loyalty and betrayal in places I never expected, been sideswiped by both generosity and by treachery.

In Australia we talk a lot about our mates. Mateship is a big deal. Mates are mates, mate. You stand by your mate; you don't dob on a mate. You count on your mate to help you move, help with decisions, listen to you when you cry, point out when you whine, laugh with you, help you get over things or yourself, talk you off the occasional cliff, pick you up from the airport. You and your mates are woven into each other's lives.

My friends and I bickered over the crossword puzzle, talked on top of each other, laughed and carried on as if we were the funniest people on Earth (we were). The city faded into dusk. The birds went to bed and the evening stars came out.