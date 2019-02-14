A cool Green Country gig

RED TURNED GREEN: Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups are on the line-up at Cool Green Country.

RED TURNED GREEN: Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups are on the line-up at Cool Green Country.

A COOL Green Country is the official fundraiser for the Greens' 2019 NSW election campaign.

Country music is coming out with eight country acts joining forces to support the political campaign.

Presented by Jimmy Willing and the NSW Greens, Cool Green Country's MCs will be S Sorrenson and Brisbane's Bertie Page.

Fresh from playing their 16th Tamworth Country Music Festival, country rock and roll veterans The Re-Mains will perform at the fundraiser.

Jimmy Willing & The Real Gone Hick-Ups are also on the line-up, as the Northern Rivers' favourite heel-and-toe proponents.

Drawing water from the deep well of rural folk tradition, the bald faced effrontery of Jimmy Willing strips back the disguise of a damn fine rock and roll band.

Country rockers The Backwater Brethren recently supported country royalty in John Carter and Ana Cristina Cash. Their all-star line-up includes Ash Bell, Phil Levy, Steve Gilbert, Michael Turner and Stu Eadie.

Sara Tindley, a singer-songwriter with rare finesse and charm, is also confirmed for the show.

A fresh voice from Kyogle, Mykaela Jay's silky jazz tones bounce between genres and instruments, weaving stories about animals, oceans and skies.

Also on the bill will be Melbourne's Sean McMahon, Brisbane duo Tuxedo Kitten and Northern Rivers musician Broadie Buttons.

At the Lismore City Bowling Club this Saturday from 5pm..