A Cloudcatcher Haiku Sequence
In the Wake of Cyclone Debbie. Edited by Nathalie Buckland
the last straw
tops a levee bank
siren...
a dream catcher
sways in the tree
water rising
powerless...
candlelight
flickers
inundation-
shades of grey
above brown
the emptiness
of a flooded town-
vacant stares
abandoned houses a cat meows somewhere
water gurgles
through organ pipes -
sodden hymn books
the third day
river and road
become one
curbside pick-up
piles of treasure
turned to trash
watching...
the dozer crushes
her grandson's bike
thundering surf-
wind-flung foam
in the children's pool
stink of mud
rain washes
sugar cane
high tide
the ocean dumps back
river flotsam
receding flood the sparkle of river ripples
cyclone's wake ...
listening to
the magpie
Quendryth Young (Coordinator of Cloudcatchers)
