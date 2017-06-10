17°
News

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

Javier Encalada
| 9th Jun 2017 12:37 PM
TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.
TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

SUPPORTERS of marriage equality in Australia will be able to help fundraise for the change of legislation at Splendour in the Grass 2017, all thanks to tennis legend and anti-marriage equality advocate Margaret Court and Icelandic band Sigur Ros.

Sigur Ros is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík, who have been active since 1994.

Known for their ethereal sound, frontman Jónsi's falsetto vocals, and the use of bowed guitar, the band's music is also noticeable for its incorporation of classical and minimalist aesthetic elements.

The band released a statement today, announcing their plan to support the campaign for marriage equality in Australia while playing at Margaret Court Arena in Melbourne, Sydney and Splendour in the Grass next July.

"Our next Melbourne show is set to take place on July 27th at Margaret Court Arena," the band pointed.

"Our fans and friends have made us aware of recent comments by Margaret Court regarding her opposition to Qantas's support of same sex marriage in Australia, and her wider views on race and sexuality.

The band will offer a special merchandising product designed to support lobbying group Marriage Equality Australia.

"We've decided to commission a special tee-shirt for this Melbourne show, which we'll also sell at our Sydney show and at Splendour in the Grass, proceeds from which will go towards support of Australian marriage equality."　

"Let's make July 27th Margaret Court Arena's most inclusive night ever and call for every Australian to have the same dignity and respect right here on centre court."

The band is currently in the middle of our worldwide tour, playing more than 130 shows and visiting 39 countries.

Sigur Ros then pointed to the fact that their native Iceland is a country where same sex partnerships have been recognised since 1996, and where same sex couples have enjoyed the same adoption rights as straight couples since 2006.

"Same sex marriages were unanimously approved in our parliament in 2010 (our then prime minister, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, was the world's first openly gay PM, and one of the very first Icelanders to be married under this legislation)."

"We are also happy to say that since 2008 the Church of Iceland, and all other religions, were officially granted permission to bless same sex unions."

"We know Margaret Court's opinions are not shared by the majority of Australians. We want to add our voice to the call for marriage equality in Australia -right here on Margaret Court arena itself.

"Australia should be a country that celebrates positivity and inclusion, as well as achievement on the sporting field."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  margaret court marriage equality northern rivers entertainment splendour2017 whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Horse's mouth speaks art

Horse's mouth speaks art

A collaboration between Beyond Empathy and NORPA gives voice to emerging indigenous artists

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

Action to heal our Northern Rivers waterways

CALL TO ACTION: Lismore man Rod Bruem is the co-ordinator of a community group being formed to take action on the health of the Richmond River.

Waterways crucial - "they are the arteries of the environment"

Doctor allegedly interfered with 30 patients across 20 years

Glenn Allan Taylor, 61, leaves Lismore Local Court on November 28, 2016.

The alleged offences occured in the guise of clinical examinations

Local Partners

The beard that stopped the nation is coming to Lismore

ACTOR Trevor Jamieson, whose portrait won the People's Choice for the National Protographic Portrait 2017, will star in Coranderrk.

Nimbin man faces court over historic child sex offences

Lismore Court House. Photo Cathy Adams / The Northern Star

Longtime Nimbin resident David Huggett was arrested in April

A capella quartet to feature jazz vocal percussionist

CAPTIVATING: The Idea of North are coming to Lismore with a special guest.

The Idea of North and Kai Kitamura

Big-name headliner boosts local acts at Coast festival

Boy & Bear will headline the Sea N Sound festival this weekend at Mooloolaba.

Big names and local faces at Mooloolaba music festival

A 10m sculpture of Kanye West's sad face will head Splendour

RAPPER: Kanye West performing at Splendour in the Grass 2011.

"What can you put inside Sad Kanye to make him happy?"

Southern Cross 'hijacked by d*** heads'

AN Aussie filmmaker prompted outrage when he likened the Southern Cross to the Swastika. He says the comparison is spot-on

Book review: Murder most mystifying in Amos Decker sequel

David Baldacci's latest novel is a thriller

Steve Carell on his latest turn as Despicable Me's anti-hero

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

Carell plays both Gru and his twin brother Dru in new film

Apple music revolution from iPod to HomePod with some Beats

An Apple executive introduces HomePod speakers at Apple Inc.s Worldwide Developers Conference.

HomePod, Solo 3 Wireless and AirPods build on iPod success

Phil Collins rushed to hospital after nasty fall

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Rocker has accident on midnight trip to the toilet.

Lorde brings Melodrama to Australia this November

Lorde announces her Melodrama Tour, to hit Australia in November 2017.

Kiwi star Lorde announces outdoor shows Downi Under

Director's DV gaffe leaves Project panel stunned

Director leaves The Project stunned.

Director of misogynist film makes horrifying gaffe about DV

Fantastic Commercial Investment In Prime Location!

2/102-104 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $470,000 ...

Here is an exceptional opportunity to purchase in the ever-popular Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This unit is set over two levels. The lower floor space is...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Tuckombil - &quot;the Junction of Two Creeks&quot;

157a Sneak Preview, Tuckombil 2477

House 3 2 3 $995,000

SNEAK PREVIEW - this Rare & Endangered Property - now almost extinct! "A Romantic Aussie Bush Home" or a precious "Natural Hideaway" - yet oh so close to the...

Home &amp; Cabin With Great Rental Potential

22 Rush Court, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 2 $625,000 to...

Surrounded by mature tropical palms, this cottage is embraced by green views, bringing a calming ambiance into the interior. The three-bedroom home has a separate...

Fantastic Value In Sought After Byron Hills!

2/7-9 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $660,000 to...

This low maintenance property is in a small complex of just 6 townhouses in sought after Byron Hills and represents excellent buying for a first home, family home...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Overlook Park - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,800,000

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!