A bit of controversy in the name of hygiene

IT REALLY pains me to write controversial stories in the Lismore Echo. As a local paper, I truly believe The Echo should be a champion of the community. And especially since the flood, when all the positive energy that has gone into our recovery deserves to be given a voice. Unfortunately though, after Robyn Pollard, of Lismore's Environment Centre, pointed out to me the state of the amenities at The Transit Centre, I could not unsee what I saw. Most of all, I could not unsmell what I smelt. It really was putrid in both the baby changing facility and the toilet/shower block. I am not exaggerating when I say the acrid stench left me gagging. It is a health hazard for our children and no homeless person deserves to have to use such filthy facilities, let alone those moving through Lismore and in need of a "refresh”.

As the gateway to Lismore I really don't think the council can't afford to ignore this issue and I hope the coverage this week will prompt some action.