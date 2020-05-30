$780k for two new roundabouts in Lismore

Lismore City Council has received two grants to improve the intersections at Orion and Diadem St and Orion and Keen St.

INTERSECTIONS at Diadem St and Orion St as well as Orion St and Keen St are receiving an upgrade to improve their safety for the community.

The upgrades include a one lane roundabout at both intersections, new concrete footpaths, pedestrian fencing, concrete medians, kerb blisters and upgraded street lighting.

Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said the upgrades were a major boost for community safety in the area.

“This is great news for our community,” Cr Smith said.

“The great thing about this funding is not only does it bring traffic calming at a roundabout but also fixes the whole intersection so footpaths, kerb and guttering, just around the intersection will be improved which in Lismore is a great benefit to the whole community.

The Lismore City Council two grants totalling $789,000 from the Federal Government black spot program and the NSW government’s safer roads program, to fund the project.

The two intersections have witnessed several accidents in their time with one serious one occurring at Diadem and Orion St and five at the Keen and Orion St intersection between 2013 and 2018.

“We’re right here (corner of Orion and Keen St) of a school, the cathedral and the CBD of Lismore so it’s a vital spot to have road improvements,” Cr Smith said.

A time frame for the works at both intersections is currently unknown but the council is keen to progress projects.

“At the moment, Lismore is really keen to progress infrastructure projects, we’re working with both levels of government to ensure coming out of the coronavirus we have jobs for our community and these projects are an important part of that,” Cr Smith said.