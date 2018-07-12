$6m expansion for Summerland House Farm

EXPANSION FOR SUMMERLAND HOUSE FARM: MP Kevin Hogan attends Summerland House Farm after a major funding announcement for the local employer and tourist attraction and talks to local donor David Lindsay.

IT WAS great to announce funding for a $6 million expansion of Summerland House Farm.

This is a game changer for them and the entire region.

It will have major benefits across the community including more jobs for people with a disability through increased agri-tourism.

The expansion will showcase the regions' produce through an edible arboretum and include a farmyard animal barn, farm-themed play and educational attractions and equipment.

Lismore Showground Committee came to me for help to develop a plan to maintain its infrastructure.

It is an economically significant asset in our community.

The showground attracts huge crowds to a vast array of different events each year.

Last week I announced a grant for them to look at ways to improve their assets and build new infrastructure.

The Showground is important and we need to further develop it.

NAIDOC Week will be held this month with the theme 'Because of her, we can!' which celebrates the invaluable and continuing contributions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women.

I organised a number of grants across our community to help hold the celebrations.

They include Arts Northern Rivers, the Bundjalung Tribal Society, Nimbin Health & Welfare Association Inc and Norpa.

Our Red Cross volunteers do a great job for our community.

Unfortunately, their Tea Room in Keen Street no longer opens on a Monday due to a lack of new volunteers.

If anyone is interested in helping out in the Tea Room please drop in and talk to them about it.