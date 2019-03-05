Menu
Login
Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to
Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to "bring the cabinet home" as part of the gallery's permanent collection. Sophie Moeller
Community

$650 000 already raised to secure The Hannah Cabinet

by Sophie Moeller
5th Mar 2019 3:53 PM

THE campaign to raise a million dollars to 'bring The Hannah Cabinet home' has, so far, been a run away success with $650 000 already pledged from a small number of philanthropic sponsors.

Last November The Hannah Cabinet Acquisition team, led by locals Gaela Hurford and Brian Henry, began weekly viewings of the exquisite cabinet made by our own master craftsman, Geoffrey Hannah OAM. The committee's aim is to raise the money so the "decorative arts masterpiece” can remain in the region as part of the Lismore Regional Gallery's permanent collection.

So far, approaches to 16 individuals, organisations and foundations, including the state government, have yielded 16 bequests equalling more than two thirds of the goal.

Asked about the progress of the program, Mr Brian Henry said he was unsurprised.

WONDEROUS: Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to
WONDEROUS: Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to "bring the cabinet home" as part of the gallery's permanent collection. This is one of the drawers which has been sponsored by the NSW government for $100 000. Sophie Moeller

"It's a magnet,” he said.

For more on the campaign to secure the cabinet for to Hannah Cabinet Subscriber content.

edmond capon geoff hannah hannah cabinet lismore regional gallery

Top Stories

    Lantern Parade to bring sound and light

    Lantern Parade to bring sound and light

    Community " I have worked with them and dreamt about it for 10 years and now finally they will join us in Lismore”

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Police catch drink driver seven times over the limit

    Crime Queensland man blows seven times the legal limit in Tweed

    There's no talk like veranda talk

    There's no talk like veranda talk

    Community Where you talk about climate change and segue onto pubic hair

    Candidates lend voice to arts

    Candidates lend voice to arts

    Community Electorate hears from candidates on future of the arts