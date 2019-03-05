$650 000 already raised to secure The Hannah Cabinet

Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to "bring the cabinet home" as part of the gallery's permanent collection.

THE campaign to raise a million dollars to 'bring The Hannah Cabinet home' has, so far, been a run away success with $650 000 already pledged from a small number of philanthropic sponsors.

Last November The Hannah Cabinet Acquisition team, led by locals Gaela Hurford and Brian Henry, began weekly viewings of the exquisite cabinet made by our own master craftsman, Geoffrey Hannah OAM. The committee's aim is to raise the money so the "decorative arts masterpiece” can remain in the region as part of the Lismore Regional Gallery's permanent collection.

So far, approaches to 16 individuals, organisations and foundations, including the state government, have yielded 16 bequests equalling more than two thirds of the goal.

Asked about the progress of the program, Mr Brian Henry said he was unsurprised.

WONDEROUS: Geoff Hannah shows off The Hannah Cabinet to the spellbound public as part of a fundraising campaign to raise $1 million to "bring the cabinet home" as part of the gallery's permanent collection. This is one of the drawers which has been sponsored by the NSW government for $100 000. Sophie Moeller

"It's a magnet,” he said.

