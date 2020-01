THE Lismore Under-12 cricket carnival is proving that the future of Australian cricket is in good hands.

For many of the young players, this is their first representative carnival.

But they are showing plenty of talent and sportsmanship as they take to the field.

Umpire Pat Holt said he was impressed with the youngsters.

"I've been involved in umpiring for 30 years and in this competition the players, their batting and bowling, keeps getting better and better," he said.

