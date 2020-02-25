Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Offbeat

62-year-old weapon breaks planking world record

by Alex Blair
25th Feb 2020 2:05 PM

 

A 62 YEAR-old former US Marine has set an astonishing new world record, planking for an incredible 8 hours, 15 minutes and 15 seconds.

George Hood spent around 2,100 hours of planking to train for the stunt, to win back his record from Chinese policeman Mao Weidong, who broke away to take the record in 2016.

"Anybody can do what I do," Hood said in an interview with CNN. "Everybody has to start somewhere.

"Every tree that's planted has roots. Once that tree is planted and those roots start to grow, whether it be 30 seconds or a minute or five minutes or an hour [of planking]

"You start repeating the process and taking care of your tree, it will grow and you will improve and you will actually get better."

Mr Hood's preparation included four to five hours of planking per day, including an incredible 2,000 sit-ups, 700 push-ups 500 leg squats and 300 arm curls. Daily.

Don't you dare even think about skipping the gym today.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks guinness world records planking sports world records

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        M1 traffic changes announced

        premium_icon M1 traffic changes announced

        News Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control

        Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        premium_icon Woman accused of stealing $180,000 from employer

        Crime Tracey Louise Hughes allegedly defrauded $180,000 from her employer

        Celebrity chef to appear at Eat the Street

        premium_icon Celebrity chef to appear at Eat the Street

        News FORMER MasterChef competitor set to showcase skills at Lismore food festival

        No official support for REL fire benefit gig

        premium_icon No official support for REL fire benefit gig

        News RABBITS Eat Lettuce festival organisers say they’ve hit a brick wall with NSW...