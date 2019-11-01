6 incredible stories you may have missed

MEAT THE TEAM: (L-R) Mel and Scott Easterbrook with the Three Little Butchers team; Scott Elliott, Kristin Thompson, Kelly Bryant and Dianne Easterbrook.

IT HAS been a busy week for the Lismore Echo, with everything from new businesses and closures to a dire poverty report.

Here were some of our news highlights for this week you may have missed.

Flood mitigation begins

"THE levee alone will not keep floodwaters out of our CBD... flood mitigation work will go a long way to protecting our city from future floods.”

New cannabis facility

UP TO 100 new jobs will be created at a multi-million dollar medicinal cannabis operation in the Lismore area, and construction is already under way.

New butcher

"I SAW potential with the old shop and the location... it's a beautiful community here.”

Tough reality for Lismore residents

MANY Northern Rivers communities have higher rates of poverty than both the state and national averages.

New future for Lismore restaurant

A POPULAR Lismore restaurant has closed its doors, but it's not goodbye -- they have revealed big plans for a vacant site in the CBD.

Complaints raised over controversial sign

BILLBOARD is advertising for theatre group's award-winning play

