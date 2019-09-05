5 things you should never do during Total Fire Ban

Welding in the open is one thing you should not do during a Total Fire Ban.

AREAS of the Northern Rivers are heading into high fire danger periods in the coming days, so what do the warnings mean, and what are your obligations?

Fire Danger Ratings give you an indication of the consequences of a fire, if one was to start. The higher the fire danger, the more dangerous the conditions. You should use the Fire Danger Ratings as a trigger to take action.

Bush fires are more likely to spread and cause damage on days when the weather is very hot, dry and windy. These are usually on very high to extreme fire days.

To reduce the risk of fires damaging or destroying life, property and the environment the NSW RFS Commissioner may declare a Total Fire Ban (TOBAN). In a Total Fire Ban no fire may be lit in the open and all fire permits are suspended. This includes incinerators and barbecues (barbecue) which burn solid fuel, e.g. wood, charcoal or heat beads. No general purpose welding, grinding, soldering or gas cutting can be done in the open.

What you should never do:

Never light a campfire

Never light a fire in the open (not for cooking, nor recreational purposes)

Portable gas/electric barbecues are banned in NSW State Forests, National Parks or Regional Parks on Total Fire Ban days. (NOTE: In some cases you may be able to use gas or electric barbecues constructed by the NSW National Park or State Forest in specified picnic areas)

Don't carry out welding, grinding, soldering, or gas cutting works in the open, or anything likely to cause sparks

No burning off of any kind in the open (includes burning grass, weeds, leaves, rubbish).

When caution must be used:

using incinerators (may be banned in some areas), strict conditions apply

using a harverter - so long as; any heated area does not come into contact with compostible matter: machinery is in good and serviceable condition; machinery is fitted with a spark arrester; and the machinery has fire safety equipment on board. Insurance companies may impose their own restrictions

You can light a gas or electric barbecue on your own property, so long as it is under the direct control of a resposible adult; has 2m clearance around the barbecue of anything which can burn. Gas barbecues must be on a residential property within 20m of a house or dwelling, with immediate access to a continuous supply of water.

Fire permits are currently required across the Northern Rivers and surrounds, including the following Local Government Areas; Armidale, Ballina, Byron Shire, Clarence Valley, Coffs Harbour, Glen Innes Severn, Inverell, Kyogle, Lismore, and Richmond Valley.

* Information from NSW Rural Fire Service.