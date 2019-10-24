5 incredible stories you may have missed

DAM STORY: With no substantial rainfall in sight, our water sources are starting to dry up as the weather warms up

DAM STORY: With no substantial rainfall in sight, our water sources are starting to dry up as the weather warms up ABC News

IT HAS been a busy week for the Lismore Echo, with everything from grant opportunities to shootings.

Here were some of our news highlights for this week you may have missed.

Nimbin beer theft

A MAN who broke into a relative's house and stole a six pack of beer will stay in jail.

READ THE STORY

Jubilee House unveiling

AFTER three painstaking years, master craftsman Geoff Hannah has unveiled his latest work 'Jubilee House'. We created an interactive photo, so you can get an exclusive up close glance at the stunning new work.

READ THE STORY

Lismore's new school

FOLLOWING the exciting announcement of a new school coming to Lismore CBD last week, we crunched the numbers to find out how much it would cost to attend.

READ THE STORY

Our water supplies are dwindling

WITH no substantial rainfall in sight, our water sources are starting to dry up as the weather warms up.

READ THE STORY

Lismore shooting

THERE was a shocking shooting in Lismore earlier this week, and the victim is still critical after brain surgery.

READ THE STORY

For a limited time only, you can purchase a full digital subscription for only $1 a week for the first eight weeks.