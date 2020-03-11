Menu
SCU's Lismore campus is closed today after a staff member tested positive to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Health

47 staff, students from SCU asked to isolate for 14 days

12th Mar 2020 7:04 AM

SOUTHERN Cross University campuses at Lismore and Gold Coast will re-open today, after being closed on Wednesday.

Working closely with the NSW and Queensland health departments, the university has spoken with all 47 staff and students who had contact last week with another staff member who has since reported being diagnosed with COVID-19 virus.

The 47 people have been fully informed of the situation and possible risks.

These staff and students will not be asked to return to campus until the completion of a 14-day isolation period concluding on March 20.

This will enable them to have special, paid working arrangements - including working from home - in order to undertake all necessary family, self-care, and self-isolation requirements.

This allows the University to safely reopen the Lismore and Gold Coast campuses.

All relevant areas of both campuses were comprehensively cleaned and inspected by the relevant health departments.

Enquiries and information regarding COVID-19 should be directed to SCUassist@scu.edu.au

coronavirus southern cross university
Lismore Northern Star

