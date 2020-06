IT HAS been 10 years since a freak tornado hit Lennox Head and caused major damage to this quiet coastal village.

After the shock of the initial impact, residents took stock of what had happened.

The clean-up took months.

Many locals were too scared to even go back to their own homes; they would suffer nightmares for years to come.

Some rebuilt, others sold up and moved away.

It was a natural disaster that changed life in Lennox Head forever.