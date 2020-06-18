Menu
premium_icon
Login
Pets & Animals

300kg squid washes up on beach

18th Jun 2020 4:57 PM

 

A couple in South Africa got an enormous surprise while walking at South Africa's Golden Mile Beach last weekend.

Adele Grosse and her husband were enjoying their stroll when they came across a giant squid - weighing more than 300kg and spanning four metres - washed ashore.

"Oh my word, seeing it at first really took my breath away," Ms Grosse toldLive Science.

"Honestly, it looked like a majestic prehistoric animal."

Ms Grosse, who's from Cape Town, said at first, "I just wanted to get it back into the ocean. But on closer observation, one could see that it was dead."

RELATED: Stud tortoise 'retires' after 800 kids

RELATED: First Migaloo sighting of the season

The rare giant squid specimen washed up on Golden Mile Beach in Brittania Bay on Sunday, 7 June 2020. Picture: Adéle Grosse © Iziko Museums of South Africa.
The rare giant squid specimen washed up on Golden Mile Beach in Brittania Bay on Sunday, 7 June 2020. Picture: Adéle Grosse © Iziko Museums of South Africa.

Ms Grosse said there were no signs the gargantuan creature had been attacked by a shark or other predator, adding it was unclear how it had died.

"We had big swells the night before, and it was my understanding that the swell washed up this beautiful squid onto the beach in the early hours of the morning," she said.

"We looked for bite marks or injuries and could not really find anything."

RELATED: Drone captures incredible sight in ocean

Albe Bosman and Dr Wayne Florence prepare the giant squid. Picture: Dr Toufiek Samaai © Iziko Museums of South Africa.
Albe Bosman and Dr Wayne Florence prepare the giant squid. Picture: Dr Toufiek Samaai © Iziko Museums of South Africa.

After uploading images of the creature to social media, Ms Grosse got in touch with curator of marine invertebrates at South Africa's Iziko Museums, Wayne Florence.

Dr Florence and his team collected the squid, and are now storing it at a freezer facility until they can properly study its DNA and anatomy once the COVID-19 lockdown ends, a statement from the museum reads.

Giant squids are rarely seen alive - it wasn't until 2004 that one was seen in its natural habitat, and 2013 that the first video footage of it was published.

Last year, another crew filmed a giant squid alive for only the second time in history.

Originally published as 300kg squid washes up on beach

The beak of the giant squid. Picture: Dr Wayne Florence © Iziko Museums of South Africa.
The beak of the giant squid. Picture: Dr Wayne Florence © Iziko Museums of South Africa.
Dr Toufiek Samaai ​​​​​​holds up the beak of the giant squid. Picture: Dr Wayne Florence © Iziko Museums of South Africa.
Dr Toufiek Samaai ​​​​​​holds up the beak of the giant squid. Picture: Dr Wayne Florence © Iziko Museums of South Africa.

More Stories

animals giant squid marine life offbeat news south africa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        Dog owners urged to follow responsible pet ownership

        News COUNCIL reminds dog owners to follow responsible pet ownership rules and keep their dog on a leash.

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        Restrictions may ease sooner than thought

        News National Cabinet meeting today to discuss Australia’s progress

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Future is digital: News announces major changes

        Business Many of News publications will stop printing but digital to soar

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        Virus number that will worry authorities

        News There is one statistic that could cause concern