25th Lantern Parade is show of pride for city of Lismore

CELEBRATION: Crowds turned out in the thousands to watch the 25th Lismore Lantern Parade march down the main streets of Lismore ending in a fiery finale at the Quad. Marc Stapelberg

A CLEAR winter solstice weekend in Lismore saw a reported 32,000 people pour into the CBD to celebrate its 25th Lantern Parade.

Twenty new lanterns joined the file of young and old carrying the city's favourite and most beloved papermache creations as bands played and community groups came out in a show of civic pride.

The parade was bigger than ever this year with street stalls and live music and 'posh loos' keeping the crowd happy as they awaited the much anticipated fiery finale.

The Rivers of Light-themed back-drop became a blazing centre-piece for a fireworks display facilitated by the cool but clement weather.

Lantern Parade founder, Jyllie Jackson said "It was a wonderful night and the warm and joyful feeing from the crowd was palpable.”

"The festival team and volunteers were AMAZING!!,” she said.

Ms Jackson was disappointed at the amount raised by the volunteer bucketeers who were collecting donations to go towards the cost of the parade.

Monies raised amounted to $7500, down from last year's $12,700.

However, Ms Jackson said there was still an opportunity to donate to on the Lantern Parade website.

"I'd like to say a huge thank you to everyone who supported the LLP on our 25th anniversary.

"We learned a lot, we love you all and will be back again bigger than ever next year,” said Ms Jackson.