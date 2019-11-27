Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Debate on E Zones was heated at Lismore City Council chambers on Tuesday night.
Debate on E Zones was heated at Lismore City Council chambers on Tuesday night. Northern Star
Council News

‘25 cents a day’: Council sticks to plan on raising rates

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Nov 2019 9:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LISMORE ratepayers can expect to pay higher rates from next year after council voted to continue with its plan to support a Special Rate Variation (SRV) to fund the roads and infrastructure backlog.

Mayor Isaac Smith used his casting vote on Tuesday night to reject a rescission motion lodged in opposition of the SRV which would support a staggered increase of the base rate by 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent increases over four years.

The road maintenance backlog is more than $54 million which has been built up over consecutive councils.

The decision to support the SRV comes three days before the council needs to make its submission to Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), which is due on November 29.

IPART will make the final decision on whether to approve the increase in May, 2020.

Cr Smith told ABC North Coast the "25 cent a day rise will go towards Lismore's biggest asset".

"While it's a hard decision I really want to be part of a council that doesn't push the can down the road, and that's what's been happening the past 20-30 years," he told ABC.

More information to come. 

lismore city council northern rivers council rate changes

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        premium_icon Lismore escapes the worst of the heatwave

        Weather LISMORE will see warmer weather ahead as summer arrives, bringing the chance of some much-needed rain.

        Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        premium_icon Rain on the horizon but is it enough?

        Weather THE Northern Rivers region could be welcoming some much needed rainfall in the...

        New easy to use grower's guide

        premium_icon New easy to use grower's guide

        Rural New look for iconic deciduous fruits orchard guide

        Life-saving support for people with eating disorders

        Life-saving support for people with eating disorders

        Health Medicare adds support for people with eating disorders