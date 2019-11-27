‘25 cents a day’: Council sticks to plan on raising rates

LISMORE ratepayers can expect to pay higher rates from next year after council voted to continue with its plan to support a Special Rate Variation (SRV) to fund the roads and infrastructure backlog.



Mayor Isaac Smith used his casting vote on Tuesday night to reject a rescission motion lodged in opposition of the SRV which would support a staggered increase of the base rate by 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent increases over four years.



The road maintenance backlog is more than $54 million which has been built up over consecutive councils.



The decision to support the SRV comes three days before the council needs to make its submission to Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART), which is due on November 29.



IPART will make the final decision on whether to approve the increase in May, 2020.



Cr Smith told ABC North Coast the "25 cent a day rise will go towards Lismore's biggest asset".



"While it's a hard decision I really want to be part of a council that doesn't push the can down the road, and that's what's been happening the past 20-30 years," he told ABC.



More information to come.