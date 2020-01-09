2020 vision of a ‘furr-ever’ home for one-eyed dog

The tale of a dog who was shot in the face and lost an eye has taken a turn for the better. Not only did he find his ‘furr-ever’ home but he was also renamed.

The tale of a dog who was shot in the face and lost an eye has taken a turn for the better. Not only did he find his ‘furr-ever’ home but he was also renamed.

IT's been a dog's life.

But for this black-and-white cattle dog cross, formerly known as What-the, the tale has a happy ending.

As a pup in Mackay, he was homeless after being shot in the face and losing an eye.

He was taken to Orchid Valley Veterinary Surgery where he was saved and later sent to the RSPCA Veterinary hospital in Brisbane.

The young What-the after he lost his eye in a shooting.

Since then, he has had many visits to vets and stays in hospitals, earning his title "What-the" for surviving the gruelling ordeal.

But last week, years of living in care ended and his life took a turn for the better when he was renamed Watson and given a full-time "furr-ever" home in Hillcrest.

Tracey and Lauren Simcock lost their former rescue dog to cancer at the age of 13.

The mother-daughter duo had been looking for a dog to add to their family and after three months of searching were spotted by Watson.

He saw Lauren walking to him and quickly had her in the paw of his hand.

He followed her as she walked, rubbing against the cage for pats and all the attention he could possibly get.

After almost an hour "meet'n'greet" Watson, with his somersaulting and water-loving sprints, left an impression.

But the Simcocks were level-headed about their decision and wanted to check with their vet before rushing into a lifelong commitment.

"After a sleepless night thinking about Watson, the wait was a little too much," Mrs Simcock said.

They returned ready to adopt Watson with a clamshell pool waiting just for him at home at his new Hillcrest address.