Here's your chance to score the $200k ‘coolest job on earth’

This may be the coolest job going — an adventure in the world’s last great wilderness, with no living expenses, where you’ll be paid an extra $60k just for saying yes.

About 150 people are needed to fill some of the most adventurous jobs on the planet - at Australia's research stations on Antarctica.

And it turns out the wages are really, really good on the frozen continent.

The Australian Antarctic Division has put out the call for skilled workers to fill a variety of roles to keep the research station running for the 2020-21 season.

The jobs, which are mainly trades-based, range for four-month summer jobs to 15-month postings over winter.

Rent and board is free for staff - called "expeditioners" - and meals are prepared by chefs.

So you'll be able to save a lot of money, with workers on Antarctica being paid a special allowance of $60,974 per year, on top of their base wage.

The Australian Antarctic Division is recruiting for next summer. Picture: Australian Antarctic Division

Staff will be paid a bonus $60k a year just for working on the continent. Picture: Australian Antarctic Division

For example, a medical practitioner can earn a base salary of up to $199,031 a year - plus the $60,974 annual allowance.

An information technology officer earns a base salary of $74,469 - plus the same $60,974 annual allowance.

The research base is also looking for chefs, carpenters, logistic supply officers, medical doctors, IT officer, boilermaker welders, mechanics, concreters, plumbers and more. All the job listings can be found here.

A variety of roles are open. Picture: Australian Antarctic Division

Australian Antarctic Division expedition mechanic Amy Chetcuti. Picture: Australian Antarctic Division

"We manage four research stations - Casey, Davis and Mawson on the continent and Macquarie Island in the sub-Antarctic," the Division's human resources manager Andrew Groom said.

"We're looking for people with the skills to do the job and who will be a good fit for life in a small and isolated community.

"Applicants will first undergo an assessment of their technical skills and experience, and they are then put through one of our selection centres to ensure they will be a good fit for the small Antarctic community."

Amy Chetcuti is just returning from her stint on Antarctica. Picture: Australian Antarctic Division

You might be able to meet some of the locals. Picture: Australian Antarctic Division

There could be as many as 100 people at the station during summer on Antarctica, while the winter population drops to about 20. The small community "relies on one another to keep safe and maintain the station", the Division said.

Expedition mechanic Amy Chetcuti just got back from 14 months on Mawson and Davis research stations.

"It's a long list when you look at the list of machinery on station and from a trades' perspective, you won't find a job like it anywhere else in the world," Ms Chetcuti said.

"I definitely came home with a lot more skills than I went down with, and not just skills within my trade, but in things like hydroponic vegetables and helping out in the kitchen as well as helping other trades.

It’s an opportunity to get to know the world’s largest great wilderness. Picture: Australian Antarctic Division

"I was able to help with some of the science activities which included collecting air quality monitoring samples, conducting a seal survey and sea ice drilling.

"There are so many good things about living and working in Antarctica and it really is the experience of a lifetime.

"It's about so much more than just a job - to see animals in their natural habitat and to become part of that and there is also an amazing sense of community on station, you become one little family."

Applications close on January 23, 2020.