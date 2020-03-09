20 men involved in violent brawl

POLICE are hunting for 15 to 20 men who were involved in a violent brawl in Mullumbimby on Friday night.

About 8.45pm, a fight broke out on the corner of Burringbar and Dalley Sts.

Investigations reveal a man was assaulted because he tried to break up the brawl.

"The victim states there were four unknown males aged between 18 to 25 years who had assaulted him," police explained in a statement.

"The victim alleges he was pushed, punched in the mouth and knocked to the ground, before the males then kicked into the victim's head.

"The victim tried to cover his face from being hit.

"He sustained bruising to his mouth, his nose, under his right arm and stated he had a sore head.

"Police searched the area and did not locate any males fitting the description."

Police are investigating the incident and request that if anyone has any information regarding the assault to please contact Mullumbimby Police.