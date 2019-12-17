Murder victim's daughter relives moment she saw him killed

Turkish consul-general Sarik Ariyak was gunned down alongside his bodyguard Engin Sever in Sydney 39 years ago.

The daughter of a Turkish diplomat assassinated in Sydney almost 40 years ago has recalled the "horrible" moment she saw him shot dead, as police announced a $1 million reward for information in relation to the killing.

Cagla Ariyak on Tuesday returned to the city for the first time since her father Sarik Ariyak was gunned down alongside his bodyguard in Dover Heights 39 years ago.

It was the first international politically-motivated attack on Australian soil.

Mr Ariyak, 50, died at the scene outside a residence on Portland Street while 28-year-old Engin Sever died in hospital the same December day in 1980.

The Justice Commandos of the Armenian Genocide claimed responsibility but no-one has ever been charged with the killings.

Police are now re-investigating the murders and are appealing for information.

Ms Ariyak was just a young girl when her father - the then-Turkish consul-general - was killed moments after kissing her and her mother goodbye as he left the house.

"It was, of course, quite a shock - it happened in front of us," she told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday.

She was quickly taken to a neighbour's house but watched the aftermath from a window.

"I felt horrible," she recalled.

Ms Ariyak said it was an honour to return to a country she retains an affection for to attend a memorial service for her father near the spot where he was killed.

"It's my job on behalf of my father to come and thank everyone as he is not right here physically, so it's my duty, my responsibility to be here and thank everyone."

Announcing the increased reward assistant commissioner Mark Walton said "now is the time for the truth to come out".

"Both Mr Ariyak and Mr Sever's families have lived almost 40 years without knowing who is responsible for their murders - and I hope this reward can help to bring them the answers they have been seeking," he said.

The pair had been leaving the residence in separate vehicles when they were approached by two unknown men who fired multiple shots at close range before fleeing on a motorbike.