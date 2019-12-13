Menu
Boy, 17, killed, 15yo girl airlifted in 'stolen car' crash

13th Dec 2019 6:05 AM | Updated: 7:25 AM
A 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl airlifted after a single vehicle crash in Central Queensland overnight.

Police are investigating the fatal car crash in Blackwater.

Preliminary investigations indicate, around 11.15pm, a car was involved in a single vehicle crash on Columba Access Rd.

There were two people in the car. 

The 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. A 15-year-old girl was transported to Blackwater Hospital and then to Rockhampton Hospital by helicopter.

The car was allegedly stolen earlier in the evening from the car park of a hotel on Railway St.

Forensic Crash Unit is investigating. Anyone in the area with dashcam footage is urged to contact police.

blackwater editors picks emerald fatal crash
Central Queensland News

