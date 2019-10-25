Menu
Login
A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.
A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.
Crime

16yo charged over bullying Jewish boy

25th Oct 2019 1:00 AM

A schoolboy who allegedly bullied a 12-year-old Jewish boy has been charged.

Police have charged the 16-year-old Victorian boy with stalking, harassing and threatening to kill the Jewish schoolboy and his mother, The Age reports.

Photos of the Jewish schoolboy being forced to kiss a Muslim boy's shoe or face a vicious beating at the hands nine other children shocked Australians when they emerged earlier this month.

A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.
A 12-year-old Jewish boy was allegedly forced to kiss the feet of a young Muslim boy. Picture: Supplied.

The year 7 victim was also allegedly subjected to anti-Semitic bullying by classmates at Cheltenham Secondary College.

Public reporting of the bullying allegedly enraged the 16-year-old high school student, who reportedly sent the bullied boy and his mother a number of violent and sexually explicit messages, including urging the younger boy to take his own life.

It follows another case of anti-Semitic bullying at Hawthorn West Primary School, where a five-year-old boy was allegedly called a "Jewish cockroach" and mocked about his circumcised penis so badly that he wet himself rather than use the toilet.

Victoria's Deputy Premier and Minister for Education James Merlino has described the incidents as "appalling".

"I am still very concerned by the parents' reports and I have asked for an immediate review into how both schools have handled these matters, to ensure they were dealt with appropriately," he said.

More Stories

bullying crime religion

Top Stories

    Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

    Keep an eye out for our brand new newsletter

    News FROM the latest in business, to community news, sport, council and court, our new digital newsletter will take you through the latest local news and issues.

    What's happening this week?

    What's happening this week?

    Community What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?

    Showgrounds in line for facelift

    Showgrounds in line for facelift

    Opinion THEIR SAY: Lismore MP Janelle Saffin

    Warm weekend ahead for Lismore

    Warm weekend ahead for Lismore

    Weather Warm weekend ahead for Lismore