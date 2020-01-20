Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

14yo charged over alleged stabbing attack at shopping centre

by Brianna Morris-Grant
20th Jan 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A 14-YEAR-OLD has been charged after another teen was allegedly stabbed and bashed at a Gold Coast shopping centre last week.

Police were called to Robina Town Centre about 5.30pm last Thursday, after reports a 13-year-old had been attacked with a knife.

Another teen has now been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug utensils, shoplifting and obstructing police.

Police allege the 13-year-old was with a group of three friends when they got into an argument with another group they didn't know.

The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.
The teen has now been charged over the alleged incident.

The boy suffered a "big gash on his hand" but the injuries were not life-threatening.

Queensland Ambulance Media confirmed he was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with a serious laceration to his left hand.

Police say he was slashed with the knife before falling to the ground and being kicked and punched by the alleged offender.

More Stories

Show More
arrest bashing charges robina town centre stabbing youth crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        ‘Wild thunderstorms’ to hit two states

        Weather Parts of Australia’s southeast will be battered again today by fast-moving thunderstorms, hail and strong winds.

        Another East Lismore business closes its doors

        premium_icon Another East Lismore business closes its doors

        News “THANK you for your support over the last three years”.

        Wipeout: First glimpse at true impact of NSW bushfires

        premium_icon Wipeout: First glimpse at true impact of NSW bushfires

        News Satellite images show the areas annihilated by a bush inferno

        What you need to know about highway changes this week

        premium_icon What you need to know about highway changes this week

        News Changed traffic conditions and night work for Woolgoolga to Ballina upgrade, what...