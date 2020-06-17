12-year-old rescues four backpackers at NQ beach

Jack Archibald, 12, came to the rescue of four stranded backpackers on Monday night at Alva Beach.

Jack Archibald, 12, came to the rescue of four stranded backpackers on Monday night at Alva Beach.

Four backpackers have a 12-year-old boy to thank for coming to their aid when they became caught out by a rising tide at Alva Beach on Monday night.

The beach, located near Ayr, is well known for leaving unsuspecting visitors who cross a channel during low tide, stranded on the outer sandbar when the tide rises.

Police received a call for assistance sometime before 7pm Monday night after the backpackers did just that.

It's understood the four visitors to the area had been playing football on the other side of the sandbar and were not paying attention to the tide.

They then realised they were stranded.

Alva Beach resident Rory Archibald and his son, Jack were contacted to help ferry the stranded tourists back across the channel.

Jack Archibald, 12, came to the rescue of four stranded backpackers on Monday night at Alva Beach.

"We got a phone call from the president of the surf club, the police had rung him to see if we could pick up the people stranded on the other side," Rory said. "Jack and I went down on our bikes and his boat and he went over and picked them up and brought them back."

Jack, who is just 12, has been driving a boat since he was little and recently brought his own boat and trailer from money he made collecting bottles and cans around the area. It was by chance that his boat was hooked up to his bike ready for the next fishing trip when they were called to help out.

"They kept saying thank you and how blessed they were that I came over. How lucky they were that they didn't have to swim back," Jack said.

It was not the first time Rory has come to the aid of visitors to the area who found themselves stuck on the outer bar, calling for more signs warning people of the dangers.

Alva Beach.

A sign has already been placed at one entrance to the beach after six backpackers were caught on the sandbar in 2018.

"It happens and … we have gone over and brought people back because of the big currents that can run through," he said.

"They are not in any danger of any sort.

"They could sit there until the next low tide, which is another eight or nine hours away and walk back the way they went."

Originally published as 12-year-old rescues four backpackers at NQ beach