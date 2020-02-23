Menu
An 11-year-old girl has given birth to a baby in the bathtub of her suburban home in the US allegedly fathered by her brother.
Crime

11yo girl gives birth to baby in bathtub

by AP
23rd Feb 2020 1:52 PM

An 11-year-old girl has given birth to a baby allegedly fathered by her brother in the bathtub of her suburban home in St Louis, Missouri.

Her mother and father have been charged with child endangerment and her brother, 17, has been charged with incest, statutory rape and statutory sodomy of a child younger than 12, NBC News reports.

All three live in St Charles, Missouri.

Police started investigating after the father brought the baby to a hospital on February 11. Charging documents said the infant still had the umbilical cord and placenta attached and had a body temperature of just 32C.

The man initially said someone dropped the infant off on his front porch.

He later explained he was a relative.

He said he did not know the girl was pregnant or that she was being sexually assaulted until she gave birth.

During questioning, the brother told police he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant, according to charging documents.

The mother, who was charged on Tuesday, is accused of failing to provide the girl medical care when she gave birth.

The dad was charged last week and bond was set at $10,000 cash only.

Charging documents say he entered the country illegally and was previously deported.

Bail also was set at $10,000 for the woman and $25,000 for the teen.

No lawyers are listed for them in online court records.

The Associated Press is not identifying the family members to protect the girl's identity.

