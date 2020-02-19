Menu
Traffic and Highway Patrol Command NSW Police fined a truck driver for speeding.
News

$1155 fine for speeding truck driver

19th Feb 2020 11:44 AM

A TRUCK driver has been hit with two fines totalling $1155 after police clocked him driving at 121km/hr.

NSW Police Force officers detected the vehicle, a Western Star B-double with Victorian registration, during speed enforcement checks on the Hume Highway yesterday.

The driver, a 52-year-old man from Rosewood in Queensland, was stopped and subjected to a breath test, which returned a negative result.

Police carried out a heavy vehicle compliance check and found further offences in his work diary, including driver not record required information after starting work.

The driver was fined yesterday on the Hume Highway.
The driver was given a grounding direction for seven hours, a major rest break to comply with work and rest hours due to lack of recording trip details.

The driver was issued with traffic infringement notices for Class C motor vehicle exceed 100km/hr - over 10km/hr ($481 fine with three demerit points) and driver not record required information after starting work ($674 fine).

Big Rigs

