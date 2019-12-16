11-year-old creates ‘mini worlds’ to support RFS

Willow, 11, has started his own business to raise money for firefighters.

A NORTHERN Rivers primary school student has started his own business creating miniature "wonderful worlds" to raise money for the local Rural Fire Service.

Katie Beck said her "beautiful, warm-hearted son", Willow, wanted to make a difference during the bushfire crisis.

"This was inspired by a wonderful concept initiated by his Enrichment Program teacher Candice Collins at Tregeagle Public School," she said.

Some of the jars made by Tregeagle Public School student Willow, to support the RFS.

"The school ran a program called $20 Boss, which was where Candice would give each of the children $20 to start the business and then they had to pay it back once they started selling the product.

"They did their own advertising, built their businesses and gave back to a charity.

"As a family, when the fires hit at Mt Nardi, we decided to foster animals belonging to firefighters and community members and we actually looked after those animals during the fires.

"Willow's passionate about making this contribution to the RFS."

His business is called Willow's Wonderful Jars, and he hand-crafts magical dioramas "reflecting the serenity and beauty of nature", illuminated by fairy lights.

So far he has sold more than 50 jars and has an order list for another 10 jars.

"He came up with the concept all on his own... they're just gorgeous," Ms Beck said.

"A large one takes him about an hour to make.

"They can be made to order in any theme."

The jars cost $15 for a large jar with LED fairy lights, $12 for a medium jar and $8 for a small jar.

"Everyone can make a difference," Mrs Beck said.

"Tregeagle Public School has been so supportive, and it's been a wonderful thing for Willow and I to do together, as mother and son."

To put in an order, or to donate empty Moccona jars, email Ms Beck at kbpsychology7@gmail.com.