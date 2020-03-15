$10,000 for South Lismore school

ANNOUNCEMENT: Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School have received funding to install new outdoor play and learning spaces for students. Photo: Kevin Hogan

FEDERAL Member for Page Kevin Hogan has been busy this week, including:

New play and learning spaces

Our Lady Help of Christians Primary School would like to install new outdoor play and learning spaces for students.

This would replace those that have been worn away.

These new spaces would include a snakes and ladders game, a twister game, sensory prints and handball squares.

Great to join them last week to announce funding for this project.

International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day was on Sunday.

Karen attended a luncheon at Lismore City Hall to celebrate.

Congratulations to Mieke Bell, Lexie Hurford, Sally Butchers, Lyn Larsen and Jyllie Jackson who were all acknowledged for their contribution to our community.

New medicines listed on the PBS

Our electorate has some of the highest melanoma rates in NSW.

New medicines will provide patients with better forms of treatment, with less side effects and a greater chance of recovery.

Opdivo (nivolumab) will be expanded to include adjuvant treatment of completely resected stage IIIB, IIIC, IIID and stage IV malignant melanoma.

Opdivo and Yervoy (nivolumab and ipilimumab) will also be expanded to allow use as a first-line therapy in the treatment of BRAF V600 mutant positive Stage III or Stage IV unresectable or metastatic melanoma.