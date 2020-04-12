Menu
1000 to go into quarantine as hospitals close in Tasmania

by Natalie Brown
12th Apr 2020 4:27 PM

Tasmanian Premier Peter Gutwein has announced the North West Regional Hospital and North West Private Hospital in Burnie will close because of the state's COVID-19 outbreak.

All staff and their households - which is more than 1000 people - will go into quarantine. They'll be required to quarantine for 14 days, from their last shift.

The hospitals will be closed for a deep clean.

"We're sorry that we've needed to do this but at the end of the day we need to get on top of this," Mr Gutwein said this afternoon.

"We need to ensure that we can crush this virus at its source and with this outbreak we need to take these steps."

coronavirus editors picks quarantine tasmania

