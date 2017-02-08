WIRES rescues 4000 Northern Rivers birds

WIRES Northern Rivers Branch covers 8800 square kilometres encompassing Ballina, Byron, Kyogle, Lismore and Richmond Valley. Over 50% of all rescues are birds. During 2015-16, over 4000 birds were called in and carers are needed in all areas.

Carers keep seriously unwell or injured birds in hospital cages, temperature- controlled limited spaces lined with shade cloth and cushy bedding, where movement is confined to avoid additional injury and medications can be easily administered. The small aviary is an intermediate space: less confinement allows some movement during the final stages of healing. Last stop is the large aviary where there is room to fly and gain strength to prepare for release.

Feeding schedules vary. Day birds are only fed between sun-up and sundown. Large chicks, once feathered, eat every couple of hours. Tiny species like wren chicks need a feed every 45 minutes! Night birds are fed late in the evening or very early in the morning.

Australia has more than 800 different species of birds, with very diverse diets, housing and care requirements.

As all members do, aspiring bird carers must take WIRES basic training before choosing to specialise. Species training is provided and includes wild bird behaviour and housing, chick care, reuniting chicks with parents, diet, feeding, teaching young birds to feed themselves and preparing birds for release.