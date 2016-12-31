What markets are on this weekend?

WITH Christmas Day and New Year's Day happening on a Sunday, we contacted some local markets organisers to check on any changes.
- Ballina Farmers Market: Will re-open on New Year's Day at Missingham Bridge.
- Bangalow Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open on Saturday, December 31, and January 7.
- Blue Knob Farmers Markets: The market is open throughout Christmas and New Year every Saturday. The Blue Knob Cafe will be but the Blue Knob Gallery is closed from until Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Brunswick Heads Markets: Next regular markets on Saturday, January 7, at Fawcett St.
- Byron Beachside Markets: Special market on Wednesday, January 4, from 8am to 3pm.
- Byron Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Byron Bay on Thursday, January 5.
- Byron Community Market: Special market on Monday, January 2, from 8am to 3pm at Butler Reserve. This special Monday market will replace the usual Sunday market.
- Kyogle Farmers Markets: Open every Saturday, including December 31, from 8am to 12 noon at Stratheden St, Kyogle.
- Lismore Carboot Markets: Next markets on Sunday, January 1.
- Lismore Produce Markets: The markets are coming back to Lismore CBD on Thursday, January 5.
- Mullum Farmers Markets: Will be open every Friday, 7am to 11am.
- New Brighton Farmers Market: Open every Tuesday including January 3 from 8am to 11am.
- North Coast Village Markets: Closed until March 11, 2017, then return to the first Saturday of each month in Brunswick Heads.
- Uki Farmers Markets: Closed on December 31. Opens again on January 7.
To correct any details that might have changed from this list, please email news@northernstar.com.au.
