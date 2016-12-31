41°
News

What markets are on this weekend?

Javier Encalada
| 30th Dec 2016 5:00 AM
Local markets offer fresh coffee with a smile across the region.
Local markets offer fresh coffee with a smile across the region. Javier Encalada

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WITH Christmas Day and New Year's Day happening on a Sunday, we contacted some local markets organisers to check on any changes.

  • Ballina Farmers Market: Will re-open on New Year's Day at Missingham Bridge.
  • Bangalow Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open on Saturday, December 31, and January 7.
  • Blue Knob Farmers Markets: The market is open throughout Christmas and New Year every Saturday. The Blue Knob Cafe will be but the Blue Knob Gallery is closed from until Thursday, January 5, 2017
  • Brunswick Heads Markets: Next regular markets on Saturday, January 7, at Fawcett St.
  • Byron Beachside Markets: Special market on Wednesday, January 4, from 8am to 3pm.
  • Byron Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Byron Bay on Thursday, January 5.
  • Byron Community Market: Special market on Monday, January 2, from 8am to 3pm at Butler Reserve. This special Monday market will replace the usual Sunday market.
  • Kyogle Farmers Markets: Open every Saturday, including December 31, from 8am to 12 noon at Stratheden St, Kyogle.
  • Lismore Carboot Markets: Next markets on Sunday, January 1.
  • Lismore Produce Markets: The markets are coming back to Lismore CBD on Thursday, January 5.
  • Mullum Farmers Markets: Will be open every Friday, 7am to 11am.
  • New Brighton Farmers Market: Open every Tuesday including January 3 from 8am to 11am. 
  • North Coast Village Markets: Closed until March 11, 2017, then return to the first Saturday of each month in Brunswick Heads.
  • Uki Farmers Markets: Closed on December 31. Opens again on January 7. 

To correct any details that might have changed from this list, please email news@northernstar.com.au.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  ballina byron bay casino kyogle lismore markets uki

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
GALLERY: Tropical Fruits get the party started in Lismore

GALLERY: Tropical Fruits get the party started in Lismore

GLAMATRON is the theme of this year's event

Mayor leads GLBTI community en route to City 'All

Mayor Isaac Smith leads The Tropical Fruits NYE opening parade to City Hall.

Lismore's GLBTI community take to streets for NYE opener

Prada's Priscillas show a drag history class

SHOW: Prada's Priscillas feature dazzling feathers, wigs, head pieces, costumes and plenty of music.

Prada's Priscillas show is coming to Lismore

What markets are on this weekend?

Local markets offer fresh coffee with a smile across the region.

Updated list of markets over the NYE period

Local Partners

Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

WITH thousand coming to Lismore for Tropical Fruits, we list what businesses will be open during the festival.

Mayor leads GLBTI community en route to City 'All

Mayor Isaac Smith leads The Tropical Fruits NYE opening parade to City Hall.

Lismore's GLBTI community take to streets for NYE opener

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Art goes out around town this Summer

EXHIBITION: Janet, Amy & Kandy Stone , 2001, Silver gelatin photograph, by Jacklyn Wagner.

We asked Brett Adlington for two off-site arts events

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

Miranda Kerr's mother marries her son to his boyfriend

MIRANDA Kerr’s mother Therese says she is proud as punch of her son, who tied the knot with his long-term boyfriend today.

Audio of Debbie Reynolds’ 911 call has been released

Carrie Fisher's mother Debbie Reynolds was rushed to hospital after suffering a possible stroke, according to TMZ.

Debbie Reynolds’ dying wish looks like being granted

Zsa Zsa Gabor's funeral arrangements provoke controversy

Zsa Zsa Gabor

"This funeral is fraudulent and despicable and a circus."

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Prada's Priscillas show a drag history class

SHOW: Prada's Priscillas feature dazzling feathers, wigs, head pieces, costumes and plenty of music.

Prada's Priscillas show is coming to Lismore

Grey's Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo welcomes baby boy

Chris Ivery and Eli Christopher [Instagram]

Ellen Pompeo has welcomed a third child

Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder

Serena Williams

Serena Williams is engaged

SNEAK PEAK &quot;Where the River Bends&quot;

Rosebank 2480

House 5 3 $1,295,000

FIRST INSPECTION SATURDAY 14 JANUARY at 12 NOON One of the Hinterland's most magical, private properties on 15 gorgeous acres overlooking your own own private...

HOT PROPERTY

35 Gloria Street, South Golden Beach 2483

House 3 2 3 AUCTION

For those seeking a lifestyle property that enables you to relax, switch off and enjoy the simple pleasures, this is it. Within a short walk to the pristine surf...

&quot;TALLOW SANDS&quot;

2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 4 2 $2,450,000

Are you looking for an easy living holiday home with the peace of mind of a private Byron Bay estate? Look no further - Here it is! In a quiet enclave, this...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Stunning New Entertainer In Central Byron

75 Massinger Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $2,325,000 to...

This beautiful brand new home is situated in a prime position in sought after Massinger Street, just a short stroll to Clarks Beach, Top Shop and Byron Beach Cafe.

SNEAK PREVIEW - AN INVESTORS SPECIAL or DREAM FAMILY HOME!

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $825,000

In one of Bangalow's most desirable, quiet & peaceful locations at the end of a private driveway is this quality, contemporary home, capturing rural views &...

19 NORTHERLY &amp; ELEVATED, LIFESTYLE ACRES

179 Bangalow Road, Lismore 2480

Residential Land 0 0 $395,000

with VIEWS, GLORIOUS VIEWS Build your rural dream, get the kids some pets, graze a few cows, break in a couple of horses, collect eggs from your chooks & plant...

Impressive 6 Bedroom Home In Beachside Suffolk

11 Azolla Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 6 3 3 Auction - Contact...

In a whisper quiet location in beachside Suffolk Park is this spacious 6 bedroom,3 bathroom, Asian inspired double storey, double brick house. An impressive 2...

Beautifully Restored In Central Mullum

85 Station Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Lovingly restored, this beautiful home showcases modern finishes while gracefully preserving the details of its period defining heritage. With a studio/storage at...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Marlborough farmers not going down without a fight

HOME SWEET HOM: An aerial view of the homestead at Toorilla Plains which runs 2,500 head of cattle. LEFT: Craig and Latisha Mace with their two children Will and Mekensi in their younger days .

90 years of life at Toorilla Plains may come crashing to an end

Million dollar homes under construction at Mooloolaba

Fancy living close to the beach?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!