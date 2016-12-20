What markets are on over the Christmas period

WITH Christmas Day and New Year's Day happening on a Sunday, we contacted some local markets organisers to check on any changes.
- Ballina Farmers Market: Will not be trading on Christmas Day and will re-open on New Year's Day at Missingham Bridge.
- Bangalow Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Bangalow on Saturday, December 24 and 31, and January 7.
- Bangalow Markets: Special market on Boxing Day, December 26, from 8am at bangalow Sowgrounds.
- Blue Knob Farmers Markets: The market is open throughout Christmas and New Year every Saturday. The Blue Knob Cafe will be but the Blue Knob Gallery is closed from until Thursday, January 5, 2017
- Brunswick Heads Markets: Next regular markets on Saturday, January 7, at Fawcett St.
- Byron Beachside Markets: Special market on Wednesday, January 4, from 8am to 3pm.
- Byron Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Byron Bay on Thursday December 22 and 29, and January 5.
- Byron Community Market: Special market on Monday, January 2, from 8am to 3pm at Butler Reserve. This special Monday market will replace the usual Sunday market.
- Kyogle Farmers Markets: Open every Saturday, including December 24 and 31, from 8am to 12 noon at Stratheden St, Kyogle.
- Lismore Carboot Markets: Took a break last weekend. Next markets on Sunday, January 1.
- Lismore Produce Markets: The markets are on this Thursday December 22 and they will take a week off, coming back to Lismore CBD on Thursday, January 5.
- Mullum Farmers Markets: Will be open every Friday including December 23 and Friday 30, 7am to 11am.
- New Brighton Farmers Market: Open every Tuesday over Christmas including Tuesday, December 27 and January 3 from 8am to 11am.
- Nimbin Markets: Were open last Sunday so no markets on Christmas Day.
- North Coast Village Markets: Closed until March 11, 2017, then return to the first Saturday of each month in Brunswick Heads.
- Uki Farmers Markets: Open as normal on Saturday December 24 from 8am, and closed on the 31. Opens again on January 7.
Stay Connected
Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.