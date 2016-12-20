27°
What markets are on over the Christmas period

Javier Encalada
| 20th Dec 2016 1:14 PM Updated: 22nd Dec 2016 9:26 AM
BUSY: Markets are a good source of locally-made presents while offering locally-grown produce and goods.
BUSY: Markets are a good source of locally-made presents while offering locally-grown produce and goods. Megan Kinninment

WITH Christmas Day and New Year's Day happening on a Sunday, we contacted some local markets organisers to check on any changes.

  • Ballina Farmers Market: Will not be trading on Christmas Day and will re-open on New Year's Day at Missingham Bridge.
  • Bangalow Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Bangalow on Saturday, December 24 and 31, and January 7.
  • Bangalow Markets: Special market on Boxing Day, December 26, from 8am at bangalow Sowgrounds.
  • Blue Knob Farmers Markets: The market is open throughout Christmas and New Year every Saturday. The Blue Knob Cafe will be but the Blue Knob Gallery is closed from until Thursday, January 5, 2017
  • Brunswick Heads Markets: Next regular markets on Saturday, January 7, at Fawcett St.
  • Byron Beachside Markets: Special market on Wednesday, January 4, from 8am to 3pm.
  • Byron Farmers Markets: These markets are not taking a break and will be open in Byron Bay on Thursday December 22 and 29, and January 5.
  • Byron Community Market: Special market on Monday, January 2, from 8am to 3pm at Butler Reserve. This special Monday market will replace the usual Sunday market.
  • Kyogle Farmers Markets: Open every Saturday, including December 24 and 31, from 8am to 12 noon at Stratheden St, Kyogle.
  • Lismore Carboot Markets: Took a break last weekend. Next markets on Sunday, January 1.
  • Lismore Produce Markets: The markets are on this Thursday December 22 and they will take a week off, coming back to Lismore CBD on Thursday, January 5.
  • Mullum Farmers Markets: Will be open every Friday including December 23 and Friday 30, 7am to 11am.
  • New Brighton Farmers Market: Open every Tuesday over Christmas including Tuesday, December 27 and January 3 from 8am to 11am. 
  • Nimbin Markets: Were open last Sunday so no markets on Christmas Day.
  • North Coast Village Markets: Closed until March 11, 2017, then return to the first Saturday of each month in Brunswick Heads.
  • Uki Farmers Markets: Open as normal on Saturday December 24 from 8am, and closed on the 31. Opens again on January 7.
NOTE: If you have information about other markets or other regular community events that are taking a break or being held at a special date during Christmas and New Year, please let us know via email by clicking here.
Topics:  ballina byron bay evans head kyogle lismore markets northern rivers

