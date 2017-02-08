Touch of Christ serves Jane well as Citizen Of The Year

IN THE Bible they talk of using frankincense to help with prayer but Barbara, "Jane” to her friends, Boorman says its fumes were used "just as much to kill the wogs and diseases”.

When people came together to worship the essential oil would nullify all the smells, she says.

Today, Mrs Boorman says, she uses lavender oil in the same way but through remedial massage.

"It helps with pain and healing,” she says.

Mrs Boorman has been using lavender oil to soothe and relax those in her care at St Vincent's Hospital in her volunteer capacity for the past 24 years. It is her way of living by her motto: "to serve and not be served”, and it's a motto which, in the last Australia Day awards, gained her the mantle of Citizen of The Year.

PERSONAL TOUCH: 2017 Australia Day Citizen of the Year Barbara "Jane” Boorman. Contributed

Mrs Boorman, now 84, moved to a dairy farm in Gundarimba from Griffith when she was a young girl and then later rode a pony into Lismore High school each day. Upon leaving she trained to be a nurse and went on to work at Lismore Base. She was born an Anglican but married a Methodist so the couple decided to join the Presbyterian faith and became dedicated members of the congregation at St Paul's in Keen St, where she still runs bible study classes.

She and husband, Ron, had six children, nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Since Ron's passing 15 years ago, she has been grateful for her role at St Vincent's.

Mrs Boorman decided to pursue remedial massage after she retired because she knew people of old age needed "the personal touch”. She estimates she may have helped more than 900 aged care residents a year.

"If they are agitated it relaxes them,” but, she says, she also wanted to "put the Christian attitude into it”.

"Christ was a hands-on person who healed by touch. I relieve, and as long as The Lord enables me to continue to do it, I will do it. I'm part of the family there (St Vincent's), they accept me and I accept them,” she says.

At the Australia Day award ceremony Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith described Mrs Boorman as a quiet achiever.

"Her compassion and generosity toward others in their greatest time of need is an example to us all.”