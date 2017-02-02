Tireless worker for regional seniors

Mr ALan Hoskins of South Gundurimba has been awarded an OAM for service to the Uniting Church in Australia, and to the community.

HIS passionate advocating for seniors in regional Australia has seen Alan Hoskins receive an award in the General Division of the Order of Australia, announced last Thursday in Canberra.

The South Gundurimba resident has worked tirelessly to serve his family and community.

His raft of achievements includes establishing the Lismore Regional Mission's food pantry - a highly subsidised grocery store for people on pensions.

He also initiated a partnership with the Lismore Community Garden, which provides groceries to the food pantry.

"The recognition of Alan's outstanding contribution re-affirms what we have always known, he is dedicated to his community. For more than a decade he has selflessly worked to improve the lives of others,” Heather Watson, Chair of the Uniting Board, said.

Alan became a volunteer member of the Uniting North Coast Regional Aged Care Board on its inception in 2004, and became its Chairman in 2008.

As Chairman, he became a member of the Uniting Ageing Board in 2009 and a member of the Uniting Board in 2014, until his retirement from the Board in 2015.

Alan continues to serve on Uniting Board sub-committees, is the current Chairperson of the Uniting North Coast Regional Council and is an active member of Lismore Uniting Church and Far North Coast Presbytery.

"I see first-hand the commitment and determination Alan displays every day as he strives to make a difference for the communities we are here to serve,” Ms Watson said.

Alan has worked hard to improve the services available for seniors living on the mid and far north coast of NSW.

His efforts have contributed to the development of Uniting Pacifica Nambucca Heads and affordable independent housing for seniors, including Uniting services in Yamba, Goonellabah (Lismore) and Woodburn.

"The Uniting Board, staff and I congratulate Alan Hoskins on this well-deserved honour,” Ms Watson said.