36°
News

The Bentley Effect back on screen in Lismore

Javier Encalada
| 19th Jan 2017 11:00 AM
GREAT EVENT: An image from The Bentley Effect (2016).
GREAT EVENT: An image from The Bentley Effect (2016). RJ Poole

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IF YOU still haven't been able to catch a screening of film The Bentley Effect, you have another opportunity to do so.

The documentary will be screened at Lismore City Bowling Club on Saturday, January 21.

Colourful, funny, heart-warming, and brilliantly filmed and created by Brendan Shoebridge, The Bentley Effect "bares witness" to the Northern Rivers fight against CSG, Mr Shoebridge said.

When beginning the project, the director never imagined he would end up with 48 Terabites of footage, countless hours of images and audio, trimmed down into the final version of only 85 minutes.

The film became the story of the Northern Rivers 'protectors' and a compelling record of public events once the director realised that the industry and its supporters were reluctant to go on camera.

"At Bentley, an unprecedented community action took place," Mr Shoebridge said.

"What we had there was a rare and previous win over big business and corporate greed.

"As soon as it finished, I knew it was time to tell the story.

"The film is likely be an emotional roller-coaster for many people."

"I have looked at audiences after the credits roll and seen lots of watery eyes but big smiling faces, so I think audiences have to prepare themselves for a fairly emotional ride but overall it's a celebration of a massive community win and a really inspiring journey."

  • Tickets: $15 adult/$12 concession/Free for under 12s. The film will screen at 7.30pm.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  bentley effect whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Love is in eye of older beholder

Love is in eye of older beholder

Summer love comes in some unexpected forms for Airdre

Creative thinking sparks a bright future for Northern Rivers

Jarrad and Ben McCredie with their dad, Manufacturing and Engineering instructor, Alex, taking part in the Printing a New Path Forward workshop at the Next Generation of Innovators Bright Sparks 2017 program at Wollongbar TAFE.

Students peek inside the classrooms of the future

New lease of life for young kookaburras

FREE TO ROAM: Juvenile kookaburras return to the wild.

WIRES begins the year with kookaburra rescue

Cute Zeus looks like a god but is a goof

I'M YOURS: Zeus - God of Cuteness.

In the Doghouse Column is back

Local Partners

Creative thinking sparks a bright future for Northern Rivers

Three-day science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics event prepares young students and school leavers for jobs of the future

New lease of life for young kookaburras

FREE TO ROAM: Juvenile kookaburras return to the wild.

WIRES begins the year with kookaburra rescue

Paying homage to the pearl of rock 'n' roll

ON STAGE: Liza Ohlback stars in the tribute to the iconic Janis Joplin.

Pearl - The Janis Joplin Story

Get the Italian vibes next month in Lismore

CIAO: Popular Italian entertainer, Domenico.

Traditional Italian music and dance by Domenico

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

Elsa voice actor's son hates Frozen

IDINA Menzel's son "hates" his mother's most famous film 'Frozen' because it is too "princessy".

Chrissy Teigen likes her "soft" stretch marks

Stretch marks are no problem for Chrissy Teigen

Naomie Harris in the dark over Daniel Craig's future as 007

Naomie Harris has no idea if Daniel Craig will be returning as 007

REVIEW: Will Kasey Chambers' Dragonfly take off with fans?

Kasey Chambers’ new album Dragonfly gets 3.5 stars from Cameron Adams.

CHAMBERS is back with her 11th studio album.

Paying homage to the pearl of rock 'n' roll

ON STAGE: Liza Ohlback stars in the tribute to the iconic Janis Joplin.

Pearl - The Janis Joplin Story

Ed Sheeran wants Beyonce collaboration

Ed Sheeran wants to record a duet with Beyoncé.

Nicole Kidman squirms through questions on Keith

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

'God, you guys are personal ... that’s for him to talk about'

Prime Industrial Site - 1000m2 Block

6 Acacia Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial • Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no ... $1,000,000 to...

• Rare as hen’s teeth are these sites • There is no more land currently zoned for the Arts and Industrial Estate in Byron Bay • 1000m2 block • Secure tenants...

&quot;ESCAPE TO THE COUNTRY&quot;....without any of the hardwork or headaches required!

244 Goremans Road, Eureka 2480

House 3 2 3 $1,385,000

This property find is like 'finding a needle in a hay stack' - as so many people search & desire for a stunning new home in a magical rural setting, on an...

A Private Oasis In Town Byron Bay

38 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 2 $2,800,000 to...

CONTACT HELEN HUNTLY-BARRATT 0412 332 232 FOR FURTHER INFORMATION or helen@byronbayfn.com A superb revival of this 1970s architectural, Miami influenced cottage.

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

CONTACT OLIVER ALDRIDGE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0421 171 499 or oliver@byronbayfn.com Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas...

The Quality Entertainer

1 Mahr Place, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com Enter via a paved walkway through the garden to this private and generous...

For Sale - Secure, Modern &amp; Convenient Storage Shed

Unit 16/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 28.92m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure and Near New Storage Shed

Unit 14/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 29m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts and...

For Sale - Secure &amp; Modern Storage Shed

Unit 15/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $82,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 27.14m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Secure Storage Shed In Industrial Estate

Unit 10/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $97,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

For Sale - Modern and Secure Storage Shed

Unit 9/7 Wollongbar Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This ... $87,500

CONTACT HELENE ADAMS FOR FURTHER INFORMATION 0412 139 807 or heleneadams@byronbayfn.com This 34.80m2 lock up storage shed is conveniently positioned in the Arts...

Thousands of jobs part of $1b retirement village project

THIS YEAR: An artist impression of the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield.

Aveo Springfield unveiled this month, homes ready by July

KNIFE-EDGE: The housing tightrope we now face

Even the smallest interest rate rise will be hard for some to handle.

One if five home owners at risk, according to new analysis

'Difficult times': Rental prices tipped to increase in 2017

GREAT BUYS: There are some great rentals and houses to buy in South Gladstone. Head to gladstoneobserver.com.au for the top 10 homes under $100 to rent right now in the Gladstone region.

Investors may soon see a "profitable return” on properties.

Historical home leaves family's hands after 75 years

SALE CONFIRMED: The Gympie Regional Realty team which sold the Ramsey property are (back) Mel Gastigar, Dorothy Palmer and Margaret Cochrane, with (front) home seller Terri-Jayne Ramsey.

Ramsey family played a huge role in Gympie's growth.

Pat Rafter's $18m Coast home proves hot property

PAT'S PAD: The Sunshine Beach home of tennis ace Pat rafter is on the market for a record price.

"It's a record for our company and for the Sunshine Coast.''

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!