Worried texts from pilot before deadly crash

Endah Aricakrawati, 30, was killed with in a plane crash withn her partner, pilot Peter Lynch.

TEXT messages from the pilot who died in a tragic crash with his girlfriend on Australia Day show he was worried about the weather just before take off.

Mining executive Peter Lynch, 52, died alongside former Indonesian national and model Endah Cakrawati, 30, when his plane dove into Swan River at Perth on Thursday.

Just 30 minutes before the crash, the father-of-three expressed doubts over hot weather conditions in text messages to friend Mack McCormack, of Red Baron Seaplanes.

News Corp reported Mr Lynch as saying his "biggest concern" was "how hot it is today and the lack of wind."

"Not much help for take off performance," he wrote.

Moments later thousands of onlookers watched in horror as the Grumman G-73 Mallard he was flying with Cakrawati in the passenger's seat pitched into the water.

From a series of text messages to his friend Mack McCormack, 30 minutes before the crash.

No cause of crash has yet been determined, with authorities expecting debris from the crash to take up to a year to salvage.

Ms Cakrawati worked with Mr Lynch as the investor and public relations manager for Cokal, an Australian-listed coal company Mr Lynch founded in 2009.

One in a series of text messages to his friend Mack McCormack, 30 minutes before the crash.

Mining man, pilot killed in Aussie Day crash

Mr Lynch had almost 30 years of experience in mining in Australia and overseas including in the Bowen and Galilee basins and led a consortium which planned a $21m air park at Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome.

Mr Lynch was director of development at Fortescue Metals Group, who described him as a "highly experienced mining executive" to the ABC.

Peter Lynch, 52, was killed alongside his partner, former Indonesian national Endah Cakrawati, 30.

Among previous positions, Mr Lynch was managing director at Clive Palmer's Waratah Coal Inc, who in a statement to The Northern Star described him as "business savvy" and having "entrepreneurial spirit".

The mother of Mr Lynch's three children, Laura Lynch, also lamented the loss of her former husband.

"I am unbearably saddened to confirm that my great friend and the father of my children passed after a tragic accident," Ms Lynch wrote on Facebook.

Mr McCormack has been contacted for comment.