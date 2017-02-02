So much to learn about the Aussie platypus

PLATYPUS are semi-aquatic mammals that lay eggs. They have flexible rubbery beaks and flexible webbing on their feet. The beak is used to dig up food from the creek bed; prey is detected by electroreceptors on the bill. The eyes, ears and nostrils are closed whilst under water. Their fur is waterproof.

Breeding occurs in our area around September. Inside a breeding burrow, the female will lay one or two eggs which she incubates against her abdomen for about two weeks. The young suckle the mother for 4-5 months. There are no teats: milk is excreted through the skin on the abdomen.

Platypus rarely come into care as they are usually safe in their aquatic habitat. Most of their time is spent within their burrows; they only go into the water to feed. Burrow locations are well concealed by overhanging vegetation and made strong by plant roots reducing the likelihood of erosion damage.

Flash flooding may cause trouble for them. At this time of year, juveniles are still dependent on mum and have not yet left the burrow. They can be washed into the creek, taken by the current and swept away from mum and the burrow.

This juvenile female came into WIRES care last week after flash flooding. She will be in care for about two months and then released.