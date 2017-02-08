Shopping trip leads to weekend's light relief

NAMING QUANDARY: Above is the design for Lismore's new CBD toilet. Airdre's column asks the question: what should the sign read on a public lavatory door?

IT WAS quite the Saturday morning. First, I went to the farmers' market. I met a friend there and we sat at a table to chat, to discuss purchases and the state of the world. Three women sat down next to us and began a heated conversation about the sign on the lavatory door.

Apparently, the toilet couldn't be called Women - too demeaning, gender oppressive. Ditto Ladies, ditto Girls. Female was also out and toilet was unacceptable because men might walk in. Then one of the women declared, with great authority, the toilet door sign should be Gender Queer. Everyone nodded in agreement. Ah, said one of the women, that way the trannies know where to go. I saw her point, but did wonder: would people know it was a toilet? It could be a broom closet for all I knew. Served me right for eavesdropping.

I moved on in search of a book I wanted to buy. In town, I came across The Soapbox. This place, near the transit station, is where people can stand up on a box and have a jolly good rant about what in the world is bothering them. And this Saturday they were most certainly ranting and raving. People sat outside the pie cart, munching their pasties, and watching on dispassionately. Across the road, near the yum cha shop, a couple of soberly dressed Mormons talked intensely in hushed tones with a young woman. Meanwhile, in the hairdresser's, a handsome stylist was creating a huge beehive hairdo on the head of an elegant woman. Beside them, a colleague with fluorescent dreadlocks was cutting the hair of sweet little boy.

Lismore, I thought to myself, is a great little town!

I went to have a swim and in the dressing shed "queer politics” seemed to be back on the agenda. A woman was conversing loudly with her companion about a talk she was soon to give. This time, she wasn't going to just talk about vaginas, as she knew many men who had vaginas and we shouldn't be focusing just on that part of the body.

I got into the pool, and swam thoughtfully up and down.

Shopping and swimming done, I went home to watch the spoonbills in the big tree opposite. It was feeding time and there was lots for me to observe.

I had gone out to get books and vegetables, and came home with much more information about the state of the world than first anticipated.

As I said at the start, I was having quite the morning.