Samson is ready to challenge you in 2017

LOOKING for a New Year resolution and a goal to aim for?

For those up for the challenge keep Sunday, March 4 free.

The Lismore Samson Fitness Challenge is shaping up to be the best ever yet.

The Samson will be joining forces with the 41st Battalion Royal New South Wales Regiment (41 RNSWR) and Lismore City Council to ensure it's an event not to be missed.

This challenge is not for the faint hearted, with each team of four people completing nine gruelling challenges including: strength activities, running, swimming and an outdoor obstacle course. The fittest team takes home the Samson Title.

Lismore City Council will be represented by Lismore City Councillors Mayor Isaac Smith, Deputy Mayor Gianpeiro Battista, Cr Eddie Lloyd and Cr Ellie Bird .

"I have always supported the Samson challenge as it highlights the importance of fitness and general health,” Cr Smith said. "It continues to be a major event in its own right and something Lismore is very proud of.

"Next year I will be putting my money where my mouth is and joining in for the first time. With a team of fellow councillors, we hope to bring our civic leadership to the fitness arena. I encourage those who may have considered, but not taken the leap, to get involved and enter the Samson in 2017.”

"We are excited to have our very own Councillors participating this year, they will love it and if they get stuck we have the Army Reserves helping with the obstacle course,” Lismore Samson volunteer organiser Jason Clarke said.

The 41st Battalion Royal New South Wales Regiment (41 RNSWR) is a local Army Reserve unit based out of Lismore with sub units from Tweed Heads to Port Macquarie present on the day with equipment displays and a recruitment stand.

The Samson Fitness Challenge raises funds for Our Kids to purchase paediatric equipment for our local hospitals. Funds raised from previous Samsons have purchased a Wireless CTG machine and a resuscitation unit for the Special Care Nursery which has had a positive impact on the care our babies.

"It is a wonderful event for those who are into fitness and like a challenge,” Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista said.

Registrations are now open and can be done online. Early Bird registration fee is $300 per team. For more details, visit www.lismoresamson.com or phone the Our Kids office on 6620 2705.