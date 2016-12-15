Residents and refugees to stand together

Volunteers work to build a 'refugee' boat to be used in a Lismore demonstration to help those seeking asylum in Australia.

LISMORE-ITES are a compassionate bunch and that is what two refugee organisations are counting on today.

Residents have been invited to join in and express their support for a "long over-due, quick and compassionate solution to Australia's disgraceful asylum seeker situation”.

Today at 4.30pm the Lismore branch of Amnesty International and North Coast peace group Remembering and Healing will be launching an asylum seeker boat out the front of Federal member for Page Kevin Hogan's office.

"The boat will carry five desperate asylum seekers, all fleeing persecution and war, and risking their lives by trying to reach a safe haven,” a spokesperson said.

"A 'representative' of the Australian Border Protection will be present and trying to prevent this from happening.”

The organisers are hoping that many good-hearted Lismore citizens will open their hearts by waving the red hearts of Lismore's

logo.

The boat will then travel to the Amnesty International stall at the Magellan Street Market and will stay at / around the market, where it will be protected by kind-hearted citizens of Lismore.