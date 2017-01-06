26°
News

OPINION: 2017 resolution is further support for local artists

Javier Encalada
| 5th Jan 2017 1:43 PM
Parcels are Louie Swain, Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.
Parcels are Louie Swain, Anatole Serret, Noah Hill, Jules Crommelin and Patrick Hetherington.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

ONE of my New Year's resolutions this year is about work: I would like to help create, support and foster new spaces for local musicians to share their art.

One of those spaces is the one right below this column in the print version of The Northern Star every Thursday: the New Releases section.

Normally dedicated to a new music release that has topped the ARIA albums chart, I think that space could be dedicated to local musicians to share the news about their latest releases.

Just after interviewing Byron resident Bernard Fanning about his upcoming album Brutal Dawn, I thought we should let readers know when local artists release new music.

Another local band recently releasing new music online was Parcels. Do not forget to check out their new music below, also playing on Triple J.

Parcels is performing at the Byron Theatre this Saturday, their final show in Australia before they flight back to Europe.

It would be great if most weeks we could announce a new album or EP being launched by a local artist, in whichever music genre they may prefer: reggae, electronica, instrumental, devotional, gospel, funk, non-English / World, Country, Soul or classical.

They will then be also published online, so please send us links to Soundcloud or YouTube files so we can support the releases online too.

Send me details and and images of the album / EP's artwork to starent@northernstar.com.au or feel free to call me on (02) 66 200 500.

And if what you do is theatre, dance or any other performing art, get in contact and I will ensure our readers will know about it.

I'm excited about 2017 now!

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  music new year resolution opinion

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
OPINION: 2017 resolution is further support for local artists

OPINION: 2017 resolution is further support for local...

IF you are a local releasing new music, creating a new theatre play or any type of performance, let us know please

Strange Politics: While you party, pollies plot and plan

The New Year is ripe with political opportunities, for some.

The politicians may be on break, but the politics never stops.

Heavy rains predicted to replace extreme Falls' heat

Jayde Baker, Madeline Stocks, Steve Tomlinson and Tayla Davis escape the heat at Palm Springs in sweltering heat before rain arrives this evening

Falls Festival revellers high and dry?

Lismore won't be a ghost town this New Year

FUN; Lismore streets will come alive on New Year's Day.

A list of businesses open during the Tropical Fruits festival

Local Partners

OPINION: 2017 resolution is further support for local artists

IF you are a local releasing new music, creating a new theatre play or any type of performance, let us know please

6 unmissable shows on Northern Rivers in the next 90 days

COMING SOON: Singer songwriter Xavier Rudd.

Comedy and music to get 2017 on its way

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

REVIEW: Paul Capsis' Addicted to the Nightlife

UNMISSABLE: Paul Capsis will perform a second show at Lismore City Hall this Friday.

"He does not just sing... he interprets, he embodies"

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

The Real Housewives of ISIS: BBC under fire over skit

BRITISH public broadcaster the BBC is coming under fire after a TV skit portraying the ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ debuted online this week.

Scot can't get enough of our coastline

Neil Oliver hosts the TV series Coast Australia.

Neil Oliver uncovers plenty of material for Coast Australia

NITV doco follows inspirational mum-of-nine Daniella

Mum Daniella Borg, third from left, and her nine daughters star in the new TV series Family Rules.

MEET the family dubbed the 'Aussie Kardashians'.

Survivor contestant dies "unexpectedly" at 40

He was “known for his hard work, dedication, attention to detail".

What's on the big screen this week

Hailee Steinfeld and Hayden Szeto in a scene from the movie The Edge of Seventeen.

PITCH Perfect 2's Hailee Steinfeld stars in new coming of age comedy

LG's super thin TVs first to feature Dolby Atmos sound

LG has unveiled a new, super thin range of TVs with Dolby Vision and Atmos sound.

What's more, you can hang it on your wall with just magnets

Samsung QLED TV promises perfect colour

New TVs promises to kill the cord clutter and 'hang like a painting'

Family Home in Premier Location

15 Beachcomber Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,295,000 to...

This wonderful residence is being offered for the first time in over 32 years. It has been a family home since new and is positioned opposite direct access to...

Rare Acreage Of Space, Privacy and Versatility In Byron Bay

119 Bangalow Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 7 6 4 Contact Agent

Here is an incredibly rare opportunity to purchase a substantial property on 9305m2 in a prime location with multiple accommodation options. The main residence...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 $749,000

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. * 627m2 block, fully fenced cottage...

HISTORIC BUTTER FACTORY IN THE PICTURESQUE CORNDALE VALLEY

805 Corndale Road, Corndale 2480

House 3 2 2 Expressions of...

Looking for a unique lifestyle opportunity? Now is your chance to secure this one off property which has been in the same family for over 63 years. Elevated...

Luxurious Balinese Inspired Villa

23a Gordon Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Contact Agent

Amala Villa offers luxury accommodation in a very private location, lending itself for romantic getaways. While the property is positioned a moments walk to Byron...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $685,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Great Golden Grid Opportunity

14 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Perfectly positioned in the centre of town, this substantial family home, formerly known as "The Rectory" offers the best of positions with potential. * Older...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 $590,000 to...

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Ideal Byron Bay Location

18 Wright Place, Byron Bay 2481

House 4 2 1 Auction

Located in the Pacific Vista area, a short stroll to Tallows beach and an easy level walk into town, this home has been seamlessly and tastefully renovated. The...

Quality Timber Home in Private Enclave

5 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $990,000

Located at the end of a long private driveway, this elegant family home is immaculately presented and ready to enjoy. Contemporary design with open plan flooded...

Finding love increases rent for Mackay couple

Dennis and Julieta Lyons have been told by the Department of Housing their rent will increase all because the couple fell in love and got married.

Mackay couple left wondering if they might have been better off not getting...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!