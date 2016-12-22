Not too shabby, but a little bit scruffy

LIKE something from a Tolkien adventure or a bedtime storybook, Scruffy is shrouded in mystery yet has a sense of noble stature about him.

Scruffy is about five years old and a terrier cross who has no interest in being on leash. He wants to be on your lap, in the comfy armchair with the fire going (or air-con depending on the day), with a good book and a hot chocolate. And he probably wouldn't mind a dressing gown, thank you very much.

Scruffy is a friendly little fellow - bright as a button and would do anything for you, but you will have to take some time to win his trust and give him lots of TLC.

It is very unusual for Lismore City Council to see a dog of this breed come in without any identification.

We have only a few days to find Scruffy a home or he will be in the Pound over Christmas. He would cost $139.50 to adopt and would be fully vet-checked, vaccinated, microchipped, wormed and desexed. For more information, phone Lismore City Council on 1300 87 83 87.